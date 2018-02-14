Ottawa city council will decide Wednesday whether to allow the owners of a 40-hectare vegetable farm in Metcalfe to turn the property into a major marijuana production facility.

LiveWell Foods Canada and farmer Peter Abboud are asking Ottawa city council to rezone the land to allow them to begin retrofitting 667,000 square feet of existing greenhouses to grow marijuana.

The company claims the cannabis facility would bring hundreds of jobs to the Ottawa area.

Abboud owns the farm on Ramsayville Road, which currently produces tomatoes, beans and cucumbers for various Ottawa farmers markets.

The city's agriculture and rural affairs committee approved the rezoning application earlier this month.

If council approves the application, LiveWell and its partners plan to seek a medical marijuana licence from Health Canada.