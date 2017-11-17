Ontario and Quebec may share a border, but when it comes to their individual plans to handle the upcoming legalization of marijuana, the two provinces remain far apart.

As the Liberals' July 2018 target for the legalization of pot looms nearer, each province is working out its own strategy for regulating the drug.

On Thursday the Quebec government tabled legislation that included more details about how the sale and distribution of legal pot will unfold in that province.

Ontario unveiled its plan in early September.

The two plans differ on age limits, possession rules, the number of stores allowed and more.

Recreational use of cannabis in Ontario will only allowed in private residences, while Quebec plans to allow it anywhere tobacco can be smoked.

Each province has a body that will oversee the retail sale of cannabis — the Société Québécoise du Cannabis in Quebec and the LCBO in Ontario. Both provinces will allow pot to be sold online.

Perhaps the greatest similarity between the two plans is their intent to crack down on driving while high. Both provinces will utilize saliva testing, and are prepared to fine and suspend drivers caught under the influence.

While the provinces work to set their rules, there remain unanswered questions at the federal level. For example, the federal government still hasn't determined how much of the cannabis tax revenue it will shared with the provinces.

Only Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick have released their pot plans. Alberta is expected to release its plan shortly.