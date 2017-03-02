The Canadian jiu-jitsu championship is suddenly coming to Ottawa Sunday, after the event was postponed in Montreal over a warning by police that the sport is illegal and organizers could be charged.

In a posting on Facebook late Wednesday, organizers announced the championship, which is expected to attract about 240 competitors, will be held March 5 at the EY Centre near the Ottawa airport.

The event was originally scheduled for February 26 at the Pierre-Charbonneau Centre, near the Olympic Stadium in Montreal.

During the lead up to the event, Montreal police indicated they considered the sport to be illegal, since Article 83 of the Canadian Criminal Code states that only combat sports recognized by IOC are legal.

But organizers argue their sport is the Brazilian form of jiu-jitsu, which involves grappling and submission holds, rather than fist, foot and hand strikes.