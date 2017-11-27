Fifteen eastern Ontario newspapers including Metro Ottawa will be shut down by mid-January after being acquired by Postmedia, the company announced Monday.

In all, Postmedia acquired 26 properties from Torstar in the exchange, which involves no cash, while Torstar acquired 17 from Postmedia.

Postmedia is shutting down 24 of the 26 papers acquired, including the following from eastern Ontario:

Metro Ottawa.

Belleville News.

Central Hastings News.

Frontenac Gazette.

Kanata Kourier-Standard.

Kingston Heritage.

Nepean/Barrhaven News.

Orléans News.

Ottawa East News.

Ottawa South News.

Ottawa West News.

Quinte West News.

Stittsville News.

St. Lawrence News.

West Carleton Review.

In a news release issued Monday, Postmedia CEO Paul Godfrey is quoted saying that the move will allow the company to focus "strategic areas and core products ... in a deeply disrupted industry."

"What makes this particularly difficult is that it means we will say goodbye to many dedicated newspaper people. However, the continuing costs of producing dozens of small community newspapers in these regions in the face of significantly declining advertising revenues means that most of these operations no longer have viable business models," Godfrey is quoted saying.

The transaction is not subject to the provisions of the Competition Act and no regulatory clearance is required to close it, Postmedia said.