Portage Bridge work to likely close lanes this summer

Expect lane closures on the Portage Bridge this summer while crews work to repair its pavement and improve its bike lanes.

The road surface on the bridge, which spans the Ottawa River and connects Wellington Street in Ottawa to rue Laurier in Gatineau, is in "poor condition" with multiple cracks and ruts, according to a National Capital Commission report released Thursday.

NEW: The <a href="https://twitter.com/NCC_CCN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NCC_CCN</a> board will discuss, and likely approve, spending $9.162M to fix up the Portage Bridge and the related cycling lanes. 1st phase of work - repaving - to be done this summer. Unclear at this point if, or for how long, the bridge will be closed for repairs. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> —@jchianello

The poor condition of the road surface is "affecting the operation of buses" using the bridge's carpool lanes, according to the report. Doing nothing amounts to a safety risk, NCC staff concluded, while performing minor repairs year after year isn't cost-effective.

The NCC board has approved spending nearly $9.2 million to fix the pavement as well as the bridge's underside.

The report recommends improving the bike lane in one of three ways:

Adding space between the existing two-way bike lane on the east side of the bridge and the road.

Adding a "crash-rated" barrier between the existing bike lane and the road.

Adding a new southbound bike lane on the west side of the bridge with a small buffer between the lanes and the road.

The report suggests it's highly likely the roadwork will cause lane closures this summer.

The NCC is hoping to have a construction contract awarded by the end of June, and finish most of the work by the end of August.

The Portage Bridge, which opened in 1973, would then be due for major reconstruction in another 10 to 25 years, the NCC said.