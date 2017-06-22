An Ottawa truck driver has been charged after losing his load of three portable toilets in the eastbound lanes of Highway 417 Wednesday afternoon.

The porta-potties were on a flatbed truck travelling east on the Queensway when they fell onto the highway near Moodie Drive at about 2:45 p.m. The toilets came to rest on the shoulder of the road, according to OPP.

No one was injured. Police said the toilets were clean at the time of the incident and therefore posed "no environmental concerns." The incident also had little impact on traffic flow, police said.

OPP said the toilets hadn't been properly secured to the deck of the truck, and charged the 43-year-old driver with insecure load, an offence under the Highway Traffic Act.