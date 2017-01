Police in west Quebec have one man in custody following the discovery of the body of a 50-year-old man in the Pontiac Wednesday morning.

Sureté du Quebec officers were called just after 3 a.m. to 4 Concession Road in Clarendon, where the body was found.

Police identified the victim as Darwin Zimmerling, 50, of Shawville, Que. They're treating his death as suspicious.

A 68-year-old man was arrested and is being questioned by police.