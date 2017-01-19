A 68-year-old man is facing a charge of second-degree murder after the body of a man was found in west Quebec's Pontiac region on Wednesday.

Sureté du Quebec officers were called just after 3 a.m. Wednesday to 4 Concession Road in Clarendon, where the body of 50-year-old Darwin Zimmerling of Shawville, Que., was found.

Brian Brownlee, 68, was arrested and has been charged with second-degree murder.

He made a brief appearance at the Gatineau courthouse Thursday. He will remain in custody until his next appearance on Feb. 13.