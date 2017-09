An Ottawa man is dead after a head-on crash Friday afternoon in Pontiac, Que.

The crash happened around 4:40 p.m. on Highway 148 near 5th Concession.

The 42-year-old Gatineau driver of an eastbound car swerved and hit an oncoming car, MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais said in a release.

Ronald Arnold, 66, of Ottawa died in hospital.

Police say driver distraction could have played a role in the crash. Alcohol and speed have been ruled out.