People who use the municipal aqueduct network in the Pontiac region of western Quebec should expect to have to boil any water they want to consume for the next several days.

The municipality said Thursday a piece of water treatment equipment broke and it's expected it will take about 10 days to fix.

Anyone who uses the municipal water system should bring water to a rolling boil for a full minute before drinking it, brushing teeth, washing food to be eaten raw, preparing baby bottles or food, making ice cubes or quenching pets' thirst.

Tap water is still OK for washing dishes with hot water and soap that are dried well, using a dishwasher on the hottest cycle, washing clothes or taking showers and baths.

You can also use bottled water.

The municipality says to check its website and Facebook page for updates.