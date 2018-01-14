Skip to Main Content
Police investigating after multiple shots fired in Bells Corners

Ottawa police said a shooting in Bells Corners has left one vehicle damaged after seven to 10 shots were fired Saturday night.

No one injured in shooting near Robertson Road, though one vehicle hit

Police in Ottawa are investigating a shooting that happened around 10 p.m. Saturday in the Bells Corners area. (CBC)

Ottawa police said one vehicle was damaged after seven to 10 shots were fired Saturday night in the Bells Corners area.

No one was injured in the shooting at around 10 p.m., though police found spent casings at the scene near Robertson and Westcliffe roads.

One vehicle was hit by gunfire, though it's unclear if the vehicle was deliberately targeted, said Staff Sgt. Jamie Harper. 

"There's a reason why somebody is shooting," he said. "It's disconcerting because there's pedestrians and there are people around."

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

