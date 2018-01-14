Police investigating after multiple shots fired in Bells Corners

Ottawa police said one vehicle was damaged after seven to 10 shots were fired Saturday night in the Bells Corners area.

No one was injured in the shooting at around 10 p.m., though police found spent casings at the scene near Robertson and Westcliffe roads.

One vehicle was hit by gunfire, though it's unclear if the vehicle was deliberately targeted, said Staff Sgt. Jamie Harper.

"There's a reason why somebody is shooting," he said. "It's disconcerting because there's pedestrians and there are people around."

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.