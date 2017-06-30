Ottawa police are asking anyone with photo or video footage of the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man on Rideau Street earlier this week to come forward.

Ashton Dickson, a former high school and university football star from Ottawa, was fatally shot early Monday morning after an argument at the Mingle Room Bar and Grill spilled out onto the street and turned deadly.

Dickson played running back at St. Patrick's High School in Ottawa and later at St. Francis Xavier University.

On Monday evening, police Chief Charles Bordeleau told reporters that multiple witnesses who were inside the bar fled the scene before police arrived.

"We're appealing to their conscience to come forward and to provide any information that they have so that we can bring those individuals responsible for that senseless death to justice," Bordeleau said at the time.

A senseless death last night in our community. Those in the bar last night are asked to come forward to @OttawaPolice Major Crime. — @ChiefBordeleau

On Friday, police said in a media release that anyone who has photos or videos of the incident around 1 a.m. to share them with Major Crime investigators by emailing them to info@ottawapolice.ca.

The footage can also be sent anonymously by visiting crimestoppers.ca.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call police at 613-236-1222 extension 5493.

Dickson's killing is the city's sixth homicide of the year.