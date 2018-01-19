Police hunt suspect in Zakaria Iqbal homicide

Ottawa police have obtained a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of Rhyan Alexander Moore in relation to the homicide of Zakaria Iqbal last November.

Moore, 27, is from Ottawa and is described as a black male, five-feet-five-inces tall and 125 pounds.

Police believe he could be in the Toronto or Montreal areas.

Iqbal, 18, was fatally stabbed during a fight in a parking lot near the intersection of Montreal Road and Lajoie Street on Nov. 27, 2017.

Moore is considered to be armed and violent. Police are advising anyone who sees him not to approach him, but to call 911.

Police are asking anyone with information about Moore to contact them or Crime Stoppers.