Ottawa police officers continue to be on the lookout for a man reported to be in distress in the area of Bank Street and Queen Street Thursday afternoon, however, the main search has ended.

Multiple police officers responding to the area were unable to locate the unidentified man.

The 911 call came in to police around 11:10 a.m. Thursday. The individual is described as a black man in his 30s with an afro and a slim build.

Police said there is no concern for public safety.