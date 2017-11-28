Ottawa police say they rescued two women and identified more than a dozen others who may be at risk in a four-day prostitution blitz at Ottawa hotels during the Grey Cup festival.

The joint investigation with Gatineau police saw officers raid 11 hotels between Wednesday and Saturday and identify 20 women and one man whose sexual services were being advertised online. Most of the hotels were in Ottawa`s downtown, police said.

The victims were between the ages of 18 and 23, police said.

No arrests were made, but police continue to investigate in an attempt to identify those responsible for victimizing the women, they said.

"These are the people who are the parasites who are making their living and financially benefiting off, suppressing and exploiting daughters, girlfriends, grandchildren," said Supt. Chris Renwick.

Police see spike during major events

Renwick said prostitution and human trafficking happen all the time, but police often see spikes during major events such as the Grey Cup.

Supt. Chris Renwick says police often notice a spike in prostitution and human trafficking during big events such as the Grey Cup. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

"These women are so vulnerable, and in the position they're in there's a dependency with the persons trafficking them, and it's a huge step to go from a victim of trafficking to assisting with police investigations to hold those who are trafficking them responsible."

Renwick said officers were able to help two women and remove them from the city.

While women are often brought in from other locations, many of the women identified this week were residents of Ottawa, Gatineau and surrounding communities, Renwick said.

Anyone with information about suspected human trafficking is asked to contact the Ottawa Police human trafficking unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5005, or can submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers by calling toll free 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).