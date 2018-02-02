A student who was critically injured at Algonquin College in January has died, according to a college spokesperson.

Ottawa police opened an investigation after the student sustained life-threatening injuries at Algonquin College on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Police and paramedics said they received a call at 3:55 p.m. that day about an incident on campus.

In a release, Algonquin College described the incident as an "accident" that occurred in a stairwell inside the college's C building.

Paramedics said they found an 18-year-old man unconscious in the stairwell, which was under construction at the time.

The man suffered a head injury and a broken arm, according to paramedics, who believe he fell three storeys onto the concrete floor below.

Paramedics said the victim may have been there for as long as an hour before he was found and emergency responders were called.

'An extremely difficult situation'

"Our thoughts are with this student and his family at this time," said Algonquin College president Cheryl Jensen in a January news release. "This is an extremely difficult situation and we are still gathering information to determine what happened."

Algonquin College's tragic event response team spoke with some of the student's classmates on Jan. 18, according to a college spokesperson. Counselling services were also available to other students and staff affected by the incident.

Security personnel block a stairwell in C building at Algonquin College on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. Ottawa police and paramedics confirm they responded to an incident at the college around 4 p.m. that afternoon (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Algonquin College security staff had closed a stairwell in C building on the evening of Jan. 17. Major construction work is underway near the building and in its lobby. The stairwell was open the following morning.

The investigation is ongoing.