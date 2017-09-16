Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was killed when he was struck by a vehicle Friday night near Kingston, Ont.

Police say they were called to the area of Perth Road and Davidson Road in the town of Inverary, Ont., in South Frontenac Township, about 18 kilometres north of Kingston, just after 9 p.m.

A white, four-door Toyota was heading north on Perth Road when it struck a pedestrian.

Police identified the victim as 38-year-old Andrew Richard Ellerbeck of South Frontenac Township. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The OPP continue to investigate.