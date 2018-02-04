The Ottawa police major crimes unit is investigating a murder-suicide that occurred in Nepean early Sunday morning.

Police received a 911 call at approximately 1:30 a.m. reporting that a man and a woman had both been shot at a house in the 100 block of MacFarlane Road.

Investigators believe there were four people inside the home at the time of the shooting, including the two victims, according to Ottawa Police Service Insp. Glenn Wasson.

"There's no indication of any other involvement or any additional suspects," Wasson said.

Wasson said a male family member called 911. When police arrived on the scene they confirmed a man and a woman had been shot. Both died of their injuries.

Frequent arguments

Neighbours in the area said that a couple originally from Syria had been living in the house with their three sons for roughly 30 years.

The family kept to themselves and did not socialize with others in the neighbourhood, according to several residents.

For years the couple had argued loudly, neighbours said, adding that by-law officers were occasionally called to respond to noise or property standards complaints.

On one occasion the man was mowing his lawn at 1 a.m., neighbours said.

A few years ago, police were called to the home after a verbal confrontation between the man and neighbours, according to nearby residents. They said police urged them to avoid contact with the man and to call police in case of any future incident.

Another neighbour said the man was home with an injury that prevented him from working.