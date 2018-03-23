Police investigating workplace injury at Claridge construction site

Ottawa police say they are investigating a workplace injury at the Claridge construction site on Preston Street — the same site where a worker died two years ago today.

Police were called at 2:19 p.m. to a report of a workplace injury at the intersection of Preston Street and Carling Avenue where the Claridge Icon condominium is currently under construction.

Paramedics said they were called to the fifth floor where they found a male worker who had fallen from an unknown height. He was unconscious and was rushed to hospital in critical condition with a head injury.

Firefighters had to rescue the man with a crane and basket. He reached the ground just before 3 p.m. and was rushed to hospital.

Ottawa police said the Ministry of Labour has been notified.

No further details were immediately available.

Olivier Bruneau, a 24-year-old surveyor, was killed at the same site on March 23, 2016 while he was working at the bottom of a 30-metre-deep pit during construction. He was struck by falling ice.

In that case, the ministry charged developers and supervisors working on the project with a total of eight offences under the Health and Safety Act. Their trial is scheduled to take place next year.