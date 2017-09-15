Ottawa police are asking the public to be on the lookout after six vehicle arsons were reported over the last two weeks in Orléans.

Police said in a media release the arsons happened east of Tenth Line Road, but did not give the specific locations of each incident. No other structures were set on fire and nobody was injured.

Residents are being asked to be vigilant and call 911 if they see any suspicious activity in their neighbourhoods.

Anyone with information on these arsons is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service arson unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 3770 or 3771. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).