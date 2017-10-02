Ottawa police are investigating a report of gunshots being fired outside Billings Bridge after two men were hospitalized for unspecified injuries.

Police told CBC News they were called to the mall's parking lot around 5:30 p.m. on Monday. When officers arrived, witnesses reported hearing gunshots. However, police said that has not yet been confirmed.

The two men's injuries were not considered life-threatening and they are not cooperating with investigators, police said.

Police said one suspect in custody and that the incident appeared to be targeted.

Ottawa Police investigating a shooting incident at Billings Bridge. One suspect in custody. No further details available at this time. — @OttawaPolice

No other details were immediately available.