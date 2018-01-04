Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating Louisa Neill, a 34-year-old Inuk woman last seen on New Year's Eve.

Police described Neill as five-feet-three-inches tall, 52 kg, with a tanned complexion, dark brown shoulder-length hair usually kept in a ponytail, dark brown eyes and a thin build. Neill also has tattoos on a shoulder and forearm and both of her ears are pierced.

She was last seen in the Montreal Road area wearing a grey tuque, black winter coat, brown Ugg boots and carrying a black duffel bag and a green camouflage backpack, police said.

Neill is new to Ottawa and her family is concerned for her safety, Ottawa police said. They are asking anyone with information about her disappearance to contact them or Crime Stoppers.