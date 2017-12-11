Two years after a Moose Creek, Ont., man was nearly killed in a Christmas Eve hit and run, Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help finding the driver.

On Dec. 24, 2015, at about 4 a.m., Christopher Coleman was struck by a vehicle on County Road 22 east of Highway 138 in North Stormont.

The vehicle did not remain on the scene, and Coleman, 34 at the time, suffered life-threatening injuries. Police said Monday he is still recovering.

Looking for closure

After the collision, Coleman's family urged witnesses to share any information they had.

"We are currently focused on Chris's recovery," his parents said in a written statement at the time, adding that they were hopeful someone would come forward and "provide closure."

Coleman is a resident of Moose Creek, about 11 kilometres southwest of Maxville, Ont., the community closest to where he was found.

Some Moose Creek residents said Coleman likely decided to walk home after spending the evening at a Maxville pub.

Nearly two years after the hit and run, police are hoping new details will emerge.

Anyone with information can call the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry OPP at 613-534-2223 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.