Police crack down on impaired driving in Ottawa-Gatineau region

Local police services held a roadblock operation Friday night to look for drivers impaired by drugs or alcohol in the Ottawa-Gatineau region.

One person was arrested and two people were given three-day driving suspensions for issues related to impaired driving last night, said Ottawa police Cst. T.J. Jellinek.

For the fourth consecutive year, the Ottawa Police Service, the Ontario Provincial Police, the RCMP and the Sûreté du Québec held checkpoints throughout the region.

"The good weather and the open terraces lead us to remind everyone not to drive while impaired," Jellinek said. "Have fun, but do not drive. "

Police are asking those who drink alcohol to use a designated driver, taxi, bus or Uber to return home safely.

"Drunk driving is 100 per cent preventable, but it remains one of the main causes of road deaths in Ontario," Ottawa police said in a press release.

"It's not worth losing your license, your life or someone else's life. Plan ahead to get home safely."