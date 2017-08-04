A 22-year-old man is in custody after a high-speed police chase in Gatineau's Hull sector early Friday morning.

Around 1:15 a.m. a Sûreté du Québec patrol spotted a car travelling 110 km/h on Autoroute 5, where the posted speed limit is 70 km/h.

Officers asked the driver to stop, but he continued driving, turning on to Boulevard Saint-Joseph.

"The pursuit was short-lived as the driver lost control of his vehicle," said Sgt. Ingrid Asselin, a spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec.

The car, which had four passengers, then struck a street lamp on Rue Jean-Proulx in Gatineau.

One of them, a woman, suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital, according to police.

The driver fled the scene on foot toward his home. Police later found the man they believed to be the driver and detained him.

He could face charges of fleeing police, dangerous driving, and impaired driving, police said.

Sûreté du Québec and Gatineau police are investigating.