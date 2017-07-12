A Brockville, Ont., police officer has pleaded guilty to a drug possession charge, court records show.

Staff Sgt. Todd Bertrend was charged in January 2017 with one count each of possession of prescription drugs for the purposes of trafficking, and possession of prescription drugs.

Ottawa police conducted the investigation at the request of the Brockville Police Service. Bertrend was suspended with pay in accordance with the provisions of the Police Services Act.

The possession for the purposes of trafficking charge was withdrawn in May, and in June Bertrend pleaded guilty to possession of prescription drugs.

Bertrend is next scheduled to appear in court in Ottawa on Aug. 14.