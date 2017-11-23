Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help in locating a federal offender who is known to frequent Ottawa.

Darcy Nutarariaq, 23, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his parole. He is serving a sentence of two years and five months for crimes including sexual assault, assault, resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer.

Nutarariaq is described as an Indigenous man, 5'8", 140 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He is from Iqaluit, Nunavut and the offences occurred in Iqaluit.

Police are requesting anyone with information about Nutarariaq or in contact with him to contact the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad or Crimestoppers, or to call 9-1-1.