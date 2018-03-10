Skip to Main Content
Police seize sawed off shotgun at Vanier disturbance call

Ottawa police said they seized a sawed off shotgun from a suspect after responding to a patio on Montreal Road in Vanier Friday night.

Ottawa man, 23, facing several firearms charges

Ottawa police said they seized a sawed off shotgun from a suspect after responding to a disturbance on a patio in Vanier Friday night. 

Police were called to the 300 block of Montreal Road where a man allegedly pointed the shotgun at two people, according to a news release. 

Officers were called after the man left the patio and later arrested him without incident. The discarded gun was found nearby. 

A 23-year-old man has been charged with several firearms offences, including careless use of a firearm, two counts of pointing a firearm, obstructing police and breach of probation. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service guns and gangs unit at 613-236-1222, extension 5050. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800- 222-8477.

