Police seize sawed off shotgun at Vanier disturbance call

Ottawa police said they seized a sawed off shotgun from a suspect after responding to a disturbance on a patio in Vanier Friday night.

Police were called to the 300 block of Montreal Road where a man allegedly pointed the shotgun at two people, according to a news release.

Officers were called after the man left the patio and later arrested him without incident. The discarded gun was found nearby.

A 23-year-old man has been charged with several firearms offences, including careless use of a firearm, two counts of pointing a firearm, obstructing police and breach of probation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service guns and gangs unit at 613-236-1222, extension 5050. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800- 222-8477.