A chunk of land in Ottawa's Little Italy neighbourhood that was once home to a federal munitions warehouse has been deemed surplus land by the government and is being sold off.

The former Plouffe Park warehouse complex extended from Somerset Street West to Gladstone Avenue, and from the O-Train green corridor/multiuse path in the west to Plant Bath and Plouffe Park in the east.

Built in the 1940s and originally used as a munitions and equipment depot during the Second World War, the 31,250 square-metre warehouse had reached the end of its life cycle and was demolished in 2015.

Now Public Works and Government Services is transferring two parcels from the property to the Canada Lands Company, the arms-length corporation in charge of selling off properties the government no longer needs.

The southern parcel of land where the Plouffe Park warehouse once stood is being transferred to the Canada Lands Company. (Public Works and Government Services)

The land for sale is comprised of two parcels south of Oak Street, extending to Gladstone Avenue. Public Works is keeping the land north of Oak Street.

The southern parcels would still need to be remediated. In a statement to CBC News, Public Works said they did not take undertake any remediation prior to the planned transfer to CLC.

CLC told CBC News in a statement they "continue to finalize the details" of the acquisition and could not speak about specific plans for the property until they owned it.

Because of its location in Little Italy and its proximity to both park space and the O-Train corridor, it is likely to attract attention as a residential property site, and community groups have also taken an active interest in its fate.

A view of the land from Oak Street, both in 2014 and 2016.