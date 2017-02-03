No props, no stage, no problem

Theatre without a curtain or costumes, but plenty of bare bones drama, is heating up the cold nights at the Carleton Tavern. Patrons can sip beer and and take in a couple of plays by Edward Albee thanks to Chamber Theatre Hintonburg. The troupe is passionate about the excitement and unpredictability of live theatre, and determined to bring it to where the audience already is, namely a crowded and friendly bar.

"Rather than selling them a ticket, making them sit in the dark and behave themselves, they talk to each other, they drink beer, they eat fries, they enjoy the play and they don't feel freaked out and uptight about what they're getting," said Lisa Zanyk, the play's director.

The theatre group prefers gritty stories that fit in with a noisy bar atmosphere. This time, it's presenting two intense and disturbing companion pieces by Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Edward Albee: Homelife and the better known The Zoo Story.

WHERE: Carleton Tavern, 223 Armstrong St.

Until Saturday, Feb. 11. Shows are at 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

COST: $20 and can be purchased online or by calling 613-791-4471.

Tatts for Tights

Brenda Dunn leads do-it-yourself art workshops for all ages. One of her specialities is creating little monsters. (Shawn MacDonell/Creativision)

An example of Brenda Dunn's handiwork. (Brenda Dunn)

​Not ready to make a commitment to a permanent tattoo, but wouldn't mind trying one on for size? A do-it-yourself tutorial that adds tatts to your tights, led by local artist Brenda Dunn, may be just what you are looking for.

Armed with markers, stencils and pantyhose, Dunn leads an hour-long workshop, where the only limits are the length of your legs and your imagination.

"If you've ever wondered what that wolf howling on the top of shipwreck would look like, but maybe don't want to keep it forever and forever?" Dunn said.

"This is a way around that."

WHERE: Wallack's Art Supplies, 231 Bank St.

Saturday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

COST: $30, includes all art supplies, but best to bring your own pantyhose, stockings or knee highs, to make sure they fit. You can buy tickets here or sign up at the store.

Snow on snow

Unikkaaqtuarniq: Stories from the North0:31

Picture a series of films shot in the far north, projected on a giant screen made out of snow. That's the idea behind Unikkaaqtuarniq: Stories from the North, an outdoor screening of short movies from both Inuit and Sámi film makers of northern Scandinavia. Expect a wide variety of styles — poetic, mystical, political and funny — shown in a continuous loop on the ice cold screen at Lansdowne Park.