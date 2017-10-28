A candidate for councillor in the Plateau district of Gatineau has been acclaimed after her sole rival for the position withdrew his candidacy.

Patrick Doyon dropped out of the municipal election amid accusations of inappropriate workplace behaviour from nine former colleagues at a federal department and Ottawa college. Doyon said he doesn't recall the alleged incidents of inappropriate behaviour, and denies ever kissing women on the lips without their consent.

Patrick Doyon faces several allegations of inappropriate and sexually harassing conduct from former employees. (Radio-Canada)

Doyon announced Friday he doesn't have the energy to continue the campaign given the allegations that came to light after a Radio-Canada investigation.

Maude Marquis-Bissonnette. (Ville de Gatineau/Supplied)

His withdrawal left Maude Marquis-Bissonnette as the only candidate for the district.

The City of Gatineau confirmed her election in a news release on Saturday afternoon.

This means residents of the area will not vote to elect their councillor on Nov. 5, but will head to polling stations to vote for the mayor only.

Marquis-Bissonnette will be sworn in with the other successful candidates on Nov. 14.

More information about the election is available at gatineau.ca/election.