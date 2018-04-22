Skip to Main Content
Plane makes unplanned landing on Outaouais highway

Notifications

New

Plane makes unplanned landing on Outaouais highway

The pilot of a small aircraft was unhurt after making an unexpected landing Sunday afternoon near Chelsea, Que., according to the Sûreté du Québec.

Pilot unhurt after landing Sunday afternoon on Highway 5 near Chelsea, Que.

CBC News ·
A small plane was forced to land on Highway 5 near Chelsea, Que., on April 22, 2018. Police say the pilot wasn't hurt. (Roxane Leouzon/Radio-Canada)

A small plane made an unexpected landing Sunday afternoon on Highway 5 in western Quebec.

The pilot landed at around 4 p.m. on a northbound stretch of the highway near Old Chelsea Road, about 15 kilometres northwest of downtown Ottawa, according to the Sûreté du Québec.

The provincial police force said no one was injured and the plane was not damaged. 

Traffic, however, was disrupted nearby as emergency crews rushed to the scene.

It's not yet known why the plane landed where it did.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us