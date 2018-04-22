Plane makes unplanned landing on Outaouais highway

A small plane made an unexpected landing Sunday afternoon on Highway 5 in western Quebec.

The pilot landed at around 4 p.m. on a northbound stretch of the highway near Old Chelsea Road, about 15 kilometres northwest of downtown Ottawa, according to the Sûreté du Québec.

The provincial police force said no one was injured and the plane was not damaged.

Traffic, however, was disrupted nearby as emergency crews rushed to the scene.

It's not yet known why the plane landed where it did.