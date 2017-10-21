A small plane made an emergency landing in a field near the Gatineau airport Saturday afternoon.

A distress call was made to air traffic control at the Executive Gatineau-Ottawa Airport just before 3 p.m., police said.

The pilot and sole passenger sustained minor injuries when the plane landed, then flipped on its roof about six kilometres northwest of the airport.

Police, firefighters and paramedics are on the scene.

Firefighters said mechanical problems are likely to blame for the emergency landing.

More to come.