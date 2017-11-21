A single-engine plane was forced to land near Shirleys Bay in Ottawa's west end Tuesday afternoon.

The plane's lone occupant was uninjured, Ottawa Fire Services said.

The Beechcraft civilian plane went down on Rifle Road near Carling Avenue around 2 p.m., according to Ottawa police.

UPDATE: @OttawaPolice have advised plane crashed on the road 3700blk of Carling Ave/Riffle Rd. Avoid area. Slow Down. Move Over for emergency vehicles #ottnews #otttraffic https://t.co/cjYpkTSq8b — @OttFire

Carling/Riffle Rd: 1 occupant uninjured. Firefighters remain on scene to stabilize aircraft. Additional safety measures to ensure no fuel leak present/containment. #ottnews #otttraffic #emergencylanding pic.twitter.com/1iy1V1MOes — @OttFire

The plane sustained heavy damage — photos from the scene show one wing crumpled.

The fire service said in a tweet that an Ottawa-area airport had received a mayday signal before the plane went down.

Emergency vehicles are on scene but police said the plane is off the road.

More to come.