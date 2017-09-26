A 70-year-old pilot is in serious condition after a plane crashed near Cornwall, Ont., Monday night.

At about 6:00 p.m. OPP received reports of a downed aircraft. They conducted a "massive search" with the CFB Trenton rescue centre, the RCMP, New York State Police and the Akwesasne Mohawk police.

Four hours later, police said they located a small airplane in the woods southwest of the Cornwall airport. The pilot, who was the lone occupant, was taken to hospital.

Emergency responders were treated for toxic fume inhalation and were later released from hospital.

The Transport Safety Board and Ministry of Environment will spearhead efforts to clean up the fuel, OPP said.