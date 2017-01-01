A man faces a first-degree murder charge after another man was found dead in Plaisance, Que. on New Year's Eve. 

The  Sûreté du  Québec said they found the body of  Érik  Dugas, 48, around 2 p.m. ET on Rue du  Parc in the small municipality near Gatineau.

The force's forensic team combed through the scene and police are still investigating what happened.

The suspect is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.