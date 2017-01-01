A man faces a first-degree murder charge after another man was found dead in Plaisance, Que. on New Year's Eve.

The Sûreté du Québec said they found the body of Érik Dugas , 48, around 2 p.m. ET on Rue du Parc in the small municipality near Gatineau.



The force's forensic team combed through the scene and police are still investigating what happened.

​

The suspect is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.