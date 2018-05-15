Ottawa's new pizza bike holding pop-up picnics for charity

An Ottawa woman is throwing wood fired, pedal powered pizza parties in Ottawa this summer to raise money for a local food bank.

Lyn Elliott has set up a trailer with all the gear needed to make personal-sized pizzas that can be towed behind her bicycle.

Throughout the summer, she'll be posting the locations of her pop-up pizza parties on her Twitter and Instagram accounts for anyone who wants to come.

"People can bring their favourite toppings, I'll bring the dough and we'll see what happens," she said.

The first location hasn't been announced yet.

On my way to Sparks Street for some breakfast pizza with the CBC. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/pizzaoutside?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#pizzaoutside</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/100neighboursstrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#100neighboursstrong</a>. <a href="https://t.co/7BwAy6hUoE">pic.twitter.com/7BwAy6hUoE</a> —@PizzaBikeOttawa

Elliott told Ottawa Morning's Hallie Cotnam on Tuesday she used her portable stove for informal pizza potlucks last year.

"I noticed it's a great way to meet people and get to know your neighbours," she said.

"So what if we did invite all the neighbours and see who we get to meet and build some community?"

After getting a $1,000 grant from Awesome Ottawa, which gives out these grants to projects promoting community development, the arts or anything generally awesome, Elliott was able to build the trailer.

The rest of the money will go to the dough.

You bring the toppings she'll bring the oven. We meet a woman serving up free pizza around the city this summer from an oven she wheels around on her bicycle trailer. 6:30

The pizza is free with a suggested donation to the Parkdale Food Centre food bank.

"One of my good friends, when she was a single mom in her 20s, really counted on a food bank in Thunder Bay to feed her daughters," Elliott explained.

"[That's] when I found out what people are food insecure actually need: not necessarily canned peas, but cash donations so they can get what they want."

The process

Step 1: Heat up the oven with wood pellets. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

Step 2: Prepare your ingredients. In this breakfast pizza's case, it's cinnamon, brown sugar, banana and a squeeze of lemon after it's cooked. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

Step 3: Prepare the dough and pizza peel. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

Step 4: Apply the ingredients. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

Step 5: Into the oven it goes. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

Step 6: After as little as 90 seconds, remove pizza. Definitely use oven mitts or other hand protection if it hasn't cooled off. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

Step 7: Enjoy! Also featured, a pizza with olive oil, mozzarella, tomato and basil. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

Need some insipration?

Ottawa Morning asked its listeners for recipe suggestions during Tuesday's show:

marmite, bacon, mushrooms, scrambled egg —@mymojoisrising

Goat cheese, roasted pear, carmelized onions and arugula. —@BrendaMorriss20

It all sounds delish!<br>Farmer’s sausage, bacon, cherry tomatoes, and thinly sliced potatoes. Top with old cheddar. <br>(The trick with eggs on pizza is to drop one in the centre in the last minute.) —@becauseisaidso

Croque madame Pizza: gruyere, bechamel, ham and slightly runny egg. —@RoughChopOttawa

<a href="https://twitter.com/OttawaMorning?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttawaMorning</a> huevos rancheros start with lightly mashed chili con carne crack a few eggs maybe quails, add queso Fresca serve with fresh guacamole —@TerryKeddy

Bacon, bacon, bacon and vegan bacon —@datmatthewdude

Thick crust, Nutella, whipped cream, sprinkled with rum and circled with tiny cannoli. Espresso on the side. —@c102jetliner1

And Elliott's choice...