The Ottawa Senators continue their quest for the Stanley Cup tonight.

The Sens surprised the Pittsburgh Penguins with a 2-1 overtime win on Saturday and have a chance to add to their 1-0 series lead.

The loss doesn't worry the residents of Sharpsburg, Pa., a narrow, working-class borough of about 3,500 people some 10 minutes northeast of downtown Pittsburgh.

"We feel like if we can beat the Caps and Columbus, the two best teams other than the Pens, then we can go all the way," said Marty Tierney Sr. from his font porch in Sharpsburg.



"You got to take Karlsson, and Anderson seriously," added his son Marty Jr., "But if [Marc-Andre] Fleury keeps hot — that's what it's all about."

Saucy past

A towering, concrete Highway 28, constructed long after Sharpsburg was established, squeezes the town between the hills to the north, and the railroad tracks and Allegheny river to the south.

A handful of Sharpsburg's simple, narrow Victorian homes sit in shadows cast by the overhead highway.

Highway 28 runs through Sharpsburg, Pa., about 10 kilometres northeast of downtown Pittsburgh. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Though Sharpsburg once boasted steel mills and foundries, brick yards and glassworks, the town's main claim to fame is its role in the Heinz ketchup story.

Henry J. Heinz began his food packing enterprise in a Sharpsburg basement in the late 1960s with a horseradish recipe borrowed from an aunt.

Sharpsburg, Pa., has a population of around 3,500 people and was incorporated in 1842. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Later, H.J. Heinz developed a process for preserving and bottling the "57 Varieties" ketchup for which the company eventually became synonymous.

"He used to teach Sunday school at the church down there," motioned Jeff Sayre, a resident keeping an eye on a pre-school aged daughter play in a Sharpsburg park.

The Allegheny River borders Sharpsburg, Pa., to the south. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Repeating recent history?

But it's the history of the Pittsburgh Penguins that is preoccupying the residents of this Pennsylvania steel town this spring.​

The Penguins celebrate their 50th anniversary this year.

Since entering the league in the 1967 NHL expansion, the team has won four Stanley Cups, with their latest just last year.

Jeff Sayre wears his Pittsburgh Penguins fandom at a local park. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Fans like Sayre who have become accustomed to cheering for a perennial contender would like to see the team win back-to-back championships as a fitting way to celebrate the team's 50th birthday.

"I don't think [Sidney Crosby] is done. I think a force like [him] isn't going to be satisfied with winning the amount of cups that he has right now," Sayre explained.

Brandon Morgan also admitted to a romantic view of the Penguins' chances of repeating as Stanley Cup Chances.

"It's definitely possible," said Morgan, pointing to the repeat championships won by those Mario Lemieux-lead teams in 1991 and 1992.

Brandon Morgan (left) and Jamie Hedges are Penguins fans with an eye on a Stanley Cup repeat (again). (Stu Mills/CBC)

"I think the fans have a lot do with it," nodded Jamie Hedges, agreeing with her boyfriend.

"It puts a lot of pressure on the Penguins to bring the Cup home for the fans."

The matchup

With that kind of talk, have Pens fans written off the Ottawa Senators?

"I don't think the Penguins think that, I think some fans probably do," said Marty Tierney Jr.

"I was a little disappointed, but they still showed signs of life," said Sayre of the Penguins opening game loss.

"I'm not too concerned at this point."