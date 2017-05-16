The Pittsburgh Penguins evened their series with the Senators last night, with Phil Kessel's late goal enough to make the difference.

The CBC's Stu Mills found Ottawa Senators fans who had made the trip to Pittsburgh to see a rare Eastern Conference Final appearance by their team.

He also found some Penguins fans who admitted their team has been so good, it can be embarrassing.

"I've lived in Ottawa all my life, been a [Senators] season ticket holder for four to five years. I'm also a season ticket holder with the Redblacks and after winning the Grey Cup last year, it felt like this could be the year," said Phil Beauregard.

"Hopefully we can bring something home to be proud of with the anniversary of the country, too,"

"It was frustrating at the beginning of the year when there were 13,000 to 14,000 people at the games, but we had faith and that's why we're here today," said Stephanie Kenwell.

Ottawa Senators fan Scott McAndrew says his snazzy Game 2 costume is for the benefit of his kids. (Stu Mills/CBC)

"You're not a real fan of hockey if you don't appreciate the passion of the game," said Scott McAndrew, who admitted his costume was designed mainly to amuse children.

"My friend and I try to pick one arena each year to hit. [On Mother's Day] my wife booked us flights and a hotel room to be here today."

How does he plan to thank her? "I'm still trying to figure that out."

Pittsburgh Penguins fan Craig Thompson says he began following the Penguins in 1970. (Stu Mills/CBC)

"I was there through the terrible years," said Pittsburgh fan Craig Thompson, who began following the Penguins in 1970 when the franchise was a mere three years old.

"You didn't want to say the Penguins existed. It was really bad."

"Then, in the 80s," he continued, "I happened to turn on ESPN. There's Mario Lemieux. They showed his first game, where he scored on his first shift!"

Thompson jumps ahead another two decades to the draft selection of Sidney Crosby. "It's like being kissed by an angel."

Tony Camut is cheering for the Pittsburgh Penguins. He bought Game 2 tickets for his staff, who were gathered in Pittsburgh this week for a business meeting. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Tony Camut bought tickets for his pharmaceutical staff, who had gathered in Pittsburgh this week for a business meeting.

"It's almost like we have to pinch ourselves in southwestern Pennsylvania," he said.

"We've been fortunate in that we had Mario, Jaromir Jagr, [Evgeni] Malkin, Sidney Crosby. We've had some some great players here, It's hard to believe you'd get a single player like that once in a lifetime."

Ottawa's Dad Andrei and son Tayver Chow have a personal connection with the Ottawa Senators. Chow's grandpa, Don Chow, is the team doctor. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Ottawa's Dad Andrei and son Tayver Chow arrived in Pittsburgh on Saturday in time to catch Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final — and to surprise Tayver's grandpa, Don Chow, the Senators' team doctor.

Pittsburgh's "Sax Man," Reggie Howze spent Game 2 busking for excited sports fans. (Stu Mills/CBC)

A close game meant a poor night for busking musicians.

"They were on edge, they were nervous because we lost the first game," summarized Pittsburgh's "Sax Man," Reggie Howze.

"Nobody wanted to tip too much until the end of the third period."

Pittsburgh Penguins fans Brandon Williams and Rocco Gagliardi said they just couldn't chirp Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson. 'He just seems too nice.' (Stu Mills/CBC)

"We wanted to say something worse about the Senators, but there's not much to hate. We wanted to make a sign about [goaltender] Craig Anderson. But he just seems too nice," said Brandon Williams.

"So this is what we're going with," added Rocco Gagliardi, lifting his homemade chirp at the Senators' defensive style of play.