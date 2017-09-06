A family in Pembroke, Ont., is hoping for the return of their relative's ashes after a small pink urn disappeared during a moving sale on the Labour Day long weekend.

The suspected theft happened sometime between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday, OPP said in a media release.

The family was holding a moving sale inside a home at 175 Garden St. when the urn vanished, but the urn was not among the items being sold.

The urn is described as pink with brass flowers, and is very small in size.

Anyone with information is asked to call Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-732-3332, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

In a note posted on a Facebook yard sale group for Pembroke residents, Scott Myers wrote that the ashes of his girlfriend's mother are inside the urn.

"If anyone has them please return them no questions asked," he wrote.