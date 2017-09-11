An urn containing a woman's ashes that was presumed stolen from a home in Pembroke, Ont., over the Labour Day long weekend turned up one week later at a yard sale, along with a note to call police.

The urn vanished on Sept. 2 while a family held a moving sale inside a home at 175 Garden St.

The small, pink container wasn't among the items for sale. In a note posted on Facebook, Scott Myers wrote that the ashes inside the urn are those of his girlfriend's mother.

"If anyone has them please return them no questions asked," he wrote.

The urn reappeared on Saturday when someone left it wrapped it in a paper towel on a table at another yard sale in Pembroke.

A note left with the urn instructed the finder to call police, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

Police have since returned the urn to the family and are investigating the incident as a theft.