More than 60 patients at the Pierre-Janet psychiatric hospital in Gatineau will have to be re-housed after a water pipe was broken when a patient tried to escape Friday night.

Centre de santé et services sociaux de Gatineau, the regional health authority, said a patient damaged the sprinkler system in the hospital's central building while attempting to flee around 10 p.m.

The attempt failed but caused major water damage. The broken pipe was spewing between 60 and 90 litres of water per minute.

The patient, who was undergoing a psychological assessment, was in section of the hospital reserved for people awaiting trial.

David Harvey, a patient who was also an inmate at the Hull Detention Centre, escaped from the the same part of the hospital in December.

Evacuation underway

There are 64 patients in the central building. About 30 people were immediately moved to other parts of the hospital, with a complete evacuation still underway.

Gatineau health officials said the archives, mental health services management offices and two care wards were damaged.

Health services are being maintained, but visitation has been suspended.

Clean up and drying crews are also working to limit the risk of asbestos exposure as they carry out their work.

Officials said they don't know how long it will take to complete the necessary repairs. They have not estimated a cost for the damage.