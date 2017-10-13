There's nothing quite like fall in Ottawa, and this year's warm weather has created the perfect temperature for vibrant seasonal colours.
The unusual temperatures also meant many people could enjoy the city's seasonal actives in summer-like attire, instead of the usual fall jackets and sweaters.
Here's a look at some of our favourite photos.
"If you truly love nature, you will find beauty everywhere..."🍂😍🍂 Happy Thanksgiving 🇨🇦#MyOttawa #ThanksgivingCanada @BlacksWeather pic.twitter.com/MmEPTBcPR0—
#autumn #Ottawa #dailyphoto #Sunsets @love_ottawa @BlacksWeather @LorettosWeather @StormHour @Ottawa_Tourism @OntarioTravel #Canada150 pic.twitter.com/cl1ZITNtBP—
Reasons to loveOttawa! Such lovely light tonight on Parliament Hill! @BlacksWeather @Ottawa_Tourism https://t.co/vkbW6yH4Cq pic.twitter.com/XtvggpunFa—
Ottawa River #sunset...(behind Parliament hill)#ThePhotoHour #StormHour @BlacksWeather pic.twitter.com/2mIL8kk2yO—
Whoa...we live here, can you believe it? Under THIS sky. #MyOttawa #StormHour #sunset #ottcity cc @BlacksWeather @StormHour pic.twitter.com/44SgnOqaKB—
@Ottawa_Tourism @BlacksWeather Pumpkins anyone? #MillersFarm #Manotick pic.twitter.com/BwvZjUxunv—
What’s your favourite fall activity? 😍 #ottawa #myottawa https://t.co/AhBnZf6xPZ pic.twitter.com/KH3Yzflrps—
Great hike today @MontCascades #FallRhapsody #ScenesOfFall #outaouaisfun pic.twitter.com/yGjaCVaNKo—
Canal Reflections. Rideau Canal, Ottawa. #MyOttawa @Ottawa_Tourism @NCC_CCN #fall #nature #photography pic.twitter.com/3kTfQWXBBA—
Carbide Willson ruins looking majestic in the fall colours. @NCC_GatPark @BlacksWeather #MyOttawa pic.twitter.com/DExWttNSys—
Yes the hills are alive with fall colours finally! 🍁🍂🍁@ottawaweather @BlacksWeather @ctvottawa @CampFortune @Ottawa_Tourism @TourOutaouais pic.twitter.com/kKZJXMUI9T—
