The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a 55-year-old woman was injured in Picton, Ont., this weekend.

On Sept. 9, Ontario Provincial Police officers were called to an apartment building near Loyalist Parkway and Talbot Street after local paramedics required help with a patient.

At some point, there was an "interaction" between officers and the patient, the SIU said, and she was injured and taken to hospital.

In a media release, Prince Edward County OPP said the woman was "combative." A parallel police investigation is also underway, they said.

OPP said the incident happened at around 9:30 p.m., while the SIU said it happened in the "late afternoon hours."

Two SIU investigators are looking into the incident, and anyone with information about what happened — including potential video evidence — can call 1-800-787-8529, ext. 2150.

The SIU invokes its mandate when incidents involving police and civilians result in serious injury, death or allegations of sexual assault.