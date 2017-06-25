CBC Ottawa climatologist Ian Black takes a lot of his own photos around town, but he also gets some stunning shots from you.

Summer is finally here! Check out these beauty shots from the past week.

June 19

@BlacksWeather perfect evening for enjoying a #sunset paddle on the #ottawa river pic.twitter.com/2ZVxfeWTrT — @kimmerjdub

Just another stroll to cross our lovely canal and do some shopping at Lansdowne - what a sky @BlacksWeather pic.twitter.com/WW8WRkhMJp — @bikeviewca

I took so many #photos of the beautiful #sunset this evening #feathers in the #sky from Rideau Falls #MyOttawa @BlacksWeather pic.twitter.com/OkpaXGAgj1 — @ArtKMstudio

The clouds by the Rideau River tonight was amazing #ottawaweather @BlacksWeather @ctvottawa @LorettosWeather. Best part of a rainy spring. pic.twitter.com/Xx059gtFwi — @CelinAlexiuk

Another incredible sunset tonight. The clouds rolled in looking like orange cotton candy. So beautiful to witness. #myottawa #redandwhite pic.twitter.com/BWiiRt9CYz — @rolandbastphoto

The best sky was in the SE last evening but Sophie wanted to check out the sunset too. @ottriverkeeper @BlacksWeather @justlabrador1 #June19 pic.twitter.com/igmlwOaPsE — @harry_fosters

June 20

It cool to look at the subtle changes in the sky over a period of minutes...@BlacksWeather vs the photo i posted earlier. pic.twitter.com/RIWPiljhtB — @6foot8cdngooner

The clouds whisper of a quieter evening tonight in #Merrickville. @BlacksWeather #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/16kcCBAZWY — @1418_katherine

June 21

The Vetch is blooming in the hayfield and the bees are lovin' it! @BlacksWeather #ThePhotoHour #MyOttawa pic.twitter.com/a6cbW9lXji — @sharonmn23

@BlacksWeather - Enjoying the longest day of the year along the Ottawa River. pic.twitter.com/wiR4t6Mtf6 — @3_punch

Sunset at Britannia Beach @BlacksWeather pic.twitter.com/KiKv5phrXn — @Gobrait1953

June 22

This Siberian Iris is one of the plants that enjoys ample moisture. Needless to say they are really enjoying this spring. @BlacksWeather pic.twitter.com/tVwJbqvKY5 — @wilsonjamesb

Oh how I love the big night sky! @BlacksWeather @KylesWeather pic.twitter.com/LYOOkM7JaX — @havbarb

June 23

