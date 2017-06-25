CBC Ottawa climatologist Ian Black takes a lot of his own photos around town, but he also gets some stunning shots from you.
We've gathered together some of the best tweeted to Ian @BlacksWeather.
Summer is finally here! Check out these beauty shots from the past week.
June 19
@BlacksWeather perfect evening for enjoying a #sunset paddle on the #ottawa river pic.twitter.com/2ZVxfeWTrT—
@kimmerjdub
Just another stroll to cross our lovely canal and do some shopping at Lansdowne - what a sky @BlacksWeather pic.twitter.com/WW8WRkhMJp—
@bikeviewca
I took so many #photos of the beautiful #sunset this evening #feathers in the #sky from Rideau Falls #MyOttawa @BlacksWeather pic.twitter.com/OkpaXGAgj1—
@ArtKMstudio
Amazing #sunset —
@oldmanloudwife
(the bridge was being cleaned for #CanadaDay)#ThePhotoHour #StormHour @BlacksWeather #MyOttawa #photography #500pxrtg pic.twitter.com/4FAkdRWRTW
The clouds by the Rideau River tonight was amazing #ottawaweather @BlacksWeather @ctvottawa @LorettosWeather. Best part of a rainy spring. pic.twitter.com/Xx059gtFwi—
@CelinAlexiuk
Another incredible sunset tonight. The clouds rolled in looking like orange cotton candy. So beautiful to witness. #myottawa #redandwhite pic.twitter.com/BWiiRt9CYz—
@rolandbastphoto
The best sky was in the SE last evening but Sophie wanted to check out the sunset too. @ottriverkeeper @BlacksWeather @justlabrador1 #June19 pic.twitter.com/igmlwOaPsE—
@harry_fosters
June 20
It cool to look at the subtle changes in the sky over a period of minutes...@BlacksWeather vs the photo i posted earlier. pic.twitter.com/RIWPiljhtB—
@6foot8cdngooner
The clouds whisper of a quieter evening tonight in #Merrickville. @BlacksWeather #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/16kcCBAZWY—
@1418_katherine
June 21
The Vetch is blooming in the hayfield and the bees are lovin' it! @BlacksWeather #ThePhotoHour #MyOttawa pic.twitter.com/a6cbW9lXji—
@sharonmn23
@BlacksWeather - Enjoying the longest day of the year along the Ottawa River. pic.twitter.com/wiR4t6Mtf6—
@3_punch
Rideau Canal locks...at #sunset @RideauCanalNHS #MyOttawa @fairmontlaurier #ThePhotoHour @BlacksWeather pic.twitter.com/PKtC6o3oct—
@oldmanloudwife
Sunset at Britannia Beach @BlacksWeather pic.twitter.com/KiKv5phrXn—
@Gobrait1953
June 22
This Siberian Iris is one of the plants that enjoys ample moisture. Needless to say they are really enjoying this spring. @BlacksWeather pic.twitter.com/tVwJbqvKY5—
@wilsonjamesb
Oh how I love the big night sky! @BlacksWeather @KylesWeather pic.twitter.com/LYOOkM7JaX—
@havbarb
June 23
No photos due to rain.