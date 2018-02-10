As shiny new condos and other developments spring up in old Hull, an Aylmer photographer is seeking to capture what's being lost in the process.

"At first I was thinking about capturing signs of gentrification," Villemaire said. "And then it merged into capturing the sense of what the old Hull is. It's changing very fast.

"People that are from the neighbourhood are slowly forced to move away."

Villemaire's parents were from Hull and he passed through the community often while growing up. He told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning that he was inspired to start taking photos of it after Hull became part of the amalgamated city of Gatineau in 2002.

"The community is changing. I felt I needed to capture some pieces of that so that we ... preserve it for the future."

Villemaire has family roots in Hull and says the gritty character of the community is slipping away because of development. (Christian Villemaire)

An outdoor hockey rink should be filled with players, but one in Hull that Villemaire visited with his camera always seemed to be empty.

"I went many times to that place to take pictures of the skaters, and I was never able to find a human soul in that place, so I called it the desert," he said. "You see signs of people, but you don't see the people."

Villemaire says using film cameras for his art photography forces him to slow down and take the time to compose the right shot. (Christian Villemaire)

Villemaire uses both digital and film cameras, but said he prefers working with film when he's doing art photography.

"It allows me to slow down. It allows me to really take the time to compose the scene properly, to really focus on the composition," he said.

Villemaire says he wants to capture the old character of Hull to preserve it for the future. (Christian Villemaire)

Still, Villemaire hopes that years down the road, his photos aren't all that's left of the old Hull.

"I would hope that — not that it stays the same — (but) that it keeps its own identity," Villemaire added. "I'd like it to not just become Gatineau, but to remain Hull and to preserve the character there."

An exhibition of Villemaire's photos is on display at Exposure Gallery in Westboro until Feb. 16.