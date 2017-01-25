Senior officials from Public Services and Procurement Canada are expected to give another update on the troubled Phoenix pay system this morning.

CBC Ottawa had planned to stream the news conference live starting at 11 a.m. ET, but due to technical difficulties the audio wasn't working. CBC will update this story later this morning.

Phoenix, a computerized pay system, rolled out last February, leading to complaints by tens of thousands of federal employees. Some were underpaid, others were overpaid and some were not paid at all.

At the last briefing on Jan. 11, Public Services and Procurement Canada deputy minister Marie Lemay said the backlog of civil servants experiencing problems with their pay under the troubled Phoenix system had dropped to 8,000, down from 10,000 in December.

But those numbers only represent the backlog of cases filed by the end of June 2016. Federal unions have said even more workers have come forward with pay problems since that time.

In December 2016 Public Services and Procurement Canada said more than 13,000 top priority cases have emerged since July 1, 2016, representing employees who say they're either not getting paid or are being paid incorrectly because they went on leave or left the public service.

The government has not provided the number of lower priority cases filed since July 2016, including discrepancies in acting pay or overtime, for example. Those types of cases represented the bulk of the initial backlog of 82,000.