The federal government will be giving another update on its troubled Phoenix pay system this morning.

Phoenix, a computerized pay system, rolled out last February, leading to complaints by tens of thousands of federal employees. Some were underpaid, others were overpaid and some were not paid at all.

At the last briefing on Jan. 25, Public Services and Procurement Canada deputy minister Marie Lemay said government workers were still trying to clear a backlog of 7,000 cases (down from 82,000) of public servants having problems getting paid, and that the focus was beginning to shift to resolving more recent cases.

But that number only represents the backlog of cases filed by the end of June 2016. Federal unions have said even more workers have come forward with pay problems since that time.

Public Services and Procurement Canada said more than 14,000 top priority cases have emerged since July 1, 2016, representing employees who say they're either not getting paid or are being paid incorrectly because they went on leave or left the public service.

The government has not provided the number of lower priority cases filed since July 2016, including discrepancies in acting pay or overtime, for example. Those types of cases represented the bulk of the initial backlog of 82,000.