Jean-Marc Fortin, a federal public servant in Gatineau, waited until his two children finished their university exams to tell them he was dying.

The 61-year-old father did not want their grades to suffer.

He died a few days after they found out.

His children, Éliane, 23, and Léandre, 21, organized the funeral. As the sole beneficiaries of their father's estate, they expected to use their inheritance to cover the expenses, but they couldn't.

Jean-Marc Fortin died shortly after the Phoenix pay system was implemented in the spring of 2016. His last few paycheques contained numerous errors that are now passed on to his children.

More than a year later, his children are still fighting to get the money owed to their father.

File awaits missing paycheques

"At the federal government pension center, I was told … I cannot do anything for you,'" she recounted.

In addition to incorrect paycheques, Éliane and Léandre have not received any money from their father's death benefit, which is worth approximately $100,000.

The Public Services and Procurement Canada's pension centre said it can't give them access until their father's file and outstanding pay have been settled.

"I was told that my father's last five paycheques were missing," says Éliane.

Since the file remains open, Éliane and Léandre don't have access to the funds.

"All the money he had was in an inheritance account that cannot be touched, because we do not have all the elements of his pay history in our hands," said Éliane Fortin

Exasperated by the administrative procedures, the brother and sister put their father's file in the hands of their notary.

"Every week, his partner calls the government … to see if the file is moving forward, but there is no outlet," says Éliane.

Depending on family for financial support

The notary was able to secure a child allowance for the siblings, about $200 per month during their studies.

"I'm still lucky, but I see I have to pay attention to everything I want to do," said Léandre.

Éliane and Léandre spent $10,000 from their own pockets to organize the funeral, and are now receiving assistance from their family.

"We cannot live forever on nothing," said Éliane.