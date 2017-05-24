The cost to fix the federal government's troubled Phoenix pay system has risen above the original amount spent to implement it.

Steve MacKinnon, the parliamentary secretary to the minister of Public Services and Procurement, announced on Wednesday a $142 million investment to hire more people to help fix the ongoing Phoenix payroll issues.

"We have a capacity problem. It's very simple," said MacKinnon. "We are trying to rebuild that capacity, step by step."

With the additional money, the cost to fix Phoenix has risen to about $402 million — more than the $309.5 million it cost to implement the system.

In addition to the $142 million announced Wednesday, the government has already spent $50 million last year to bolster its satellite offices.

The government is also foregoing for three years an annual $70 million it was supposed to save on Phoenix.

Last month, the federal government announced a new plan to tackle the payroll mess, which included a funding reallocation strategy using money originally earmarked as part of those anticipated savings to help departmental officials get employees paid on time.

"We'll do everything that we can to ensure that this system performs up to its capabilities, and that we have enough people in place to operate the system and do so in fulfilling and getting to steady state," MacKinnon said Wednesday.

More staff in Miramichi

Since Phoenix launched in February 2016, tens of thousands of public servants across Canada have been underpaid, overpaid, or not paid at all.

MacKinnon said the money announced Wednesday will go to increasing staff at the Miramichi pay centre in New Brunswick and extend satellite offices, including in Gatineau, Que., to the end of the fiscal year to process more cases.

The $142 million will be spent over two years to recruit, hire and train new staff and pay for new technology to make their work more efficient.

To date, the federal government has hired back 300 employees originally laid off by the previous Conservative government, and it's targeting 200 more for hire, according to MacKinnon.

"We will make every investment possible in the recruitment, onboarding, and training of public servants to help solve this problem.," he said. "But we will absolutely go to the very end of that process, and we'll then take stock of where we are."